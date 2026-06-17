Thornton man charged in deadly workplace shooting at Nippon Paint Automotive Americas facility in Lansing, Illinois

A man is charged with the workplace shooting that left an employee dead at an automotive paint facility in Lansing, Illinois, earlier this month.

Devon A. Johnson, of Thornton, Illinois, was arrested in Chicago and charged with first-degree murder.

Lansing police responded to Nippon Paint Automotive Americas at 2701 E. 170th Street around 12:48 p.m. on June 4—located across the street from the police station—for a report of shots fired.

Police said officers found the victim, identified as 48-year-old Andrew Coleman, of Highland, Indiana, inside an office, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the business where the shooting happened has four buildings and more than 200 employees, some of whom witnessed the shooting.

The investigation into the incident led detectives to determine that Johnson was the suspect. Police say Johnson is an ex-employee of the business. He was subsequently apprehended in Chicago, IL.

Johnson was processed at the Lansing Police Department and is scheduled for his First Appearance Hearing at the Cook County Courthouse in Markham.

The video above is from a previous report.