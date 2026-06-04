Lansing police ask people to shelter in place amid search for gunman after shooting

Police in south suburban Lansing are asking people to shelter in place on Thursday afternoon as officers search for a gunman following a shooting near the police station.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of 170th Street, which is where the Lansing Police Department station is located, but police did not immediately provide further details on the shooting.

Police said the gunman was still at large as of 2 p.m. He is described as a Black man, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds wearing a black durag, black hoodie, and white surgical mask. He was last seen headed south on 170th Street.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.