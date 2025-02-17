Man charged in crash that killed Glenview, Illinois police officer

A man was charged with reckless homicide Monday in a crash that killed a Glenview, Illinois police officer on his way to work over the weekend.

Christopher Lopez, 23, of Cary was charged in the crash that killed Glenview police Officer Robert Fryc, 43, in Barrington early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington.

Barrington police said Lopez was headed northwest on Northwest Highway when he veered into the southeast-bound lanes and hit Fryc's vehicle.

Fryc was rushed to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital Barrington, where he died.

After the crash, Lopez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd for further DUI testing, police said.

After a review of evidence, the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved a felony charge of one count of reckless homicide against Lopez.

Lopez will appear in Cook County Court in Rolling Meadows for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Officer Fryc served with the Glenview Police Department since 2007 and was recently recognized at the Village's Feb. 4 Board of Trustees meeting for being one of the first responders who helped save the life of a fellow officer last summer.