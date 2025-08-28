Watch CBS News
Man, 18, charged in alleged armed carjacking of woman in Chicago Lawn

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
CBS Chicago

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side this week.

Camani Montgomery, 18, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Chicago police said Montgomery was identified as one of the suspects who, on Tuesday, allegedly took a vehicle from a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West 72nd Street in Chicago Lawn.

Police said he was placed into custody seven hours after the crime.

Montgomery is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

