Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A man was charged with shooting a 26-year-old man multiple times on the city's West Side.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Leonard Pittman, 45, Monday, in the 600 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

He was identified as the offender who shot the victim on May 25, on the same block.  

Pittman was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was available. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 9:55 AM

