Man charged with groping 3 women in 10 days on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police have charged a man they said groped three women in a span of 10 days this month on the North Side.

Noaman Patel, 22, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place. 

Police said Patel grabbed two women at the West Ridge Nature Park in the 5800 block of Western Avenue on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6. Patel also is accused of groping a woman blocks away from the park, near Maplewood and Glenlake avenues on Aug. 14.

Patel was arrested on Tuesday at his home in West Ridge.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday, but information from that hearing was not immediately available.

