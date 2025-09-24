Man, 18, charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery on Southwest Side

A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery on the city's Southwest Side back in February.

Johnny Anderson, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police said Anderson was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly participated in the armed robbery of three men, ages 39 and two 27-year-olds, in the 2800 block of West 59th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood on Feb. 20.

He was also charged with the attempted armed robbery of a 41-year-old man on Feb. 1 in the 6500 block of South Laflin Street in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Anderson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.