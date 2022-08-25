Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in shooting of 19-year-old in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged in a shooting that left a man wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in May.

Glenn Bland, 38, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm.

He was identified as the offender who on May 20 around 9:32 a.m. shot and wounded a 19-year-old man, in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing outside when an unidentified SUV stopped near him and began to fire shots in his direction.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left leg in stable condition.

Bland was arrested Wednesday in West Garfield Park.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

August 25, 2022

