Man charged with murder in 2020 shooting in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges in the 2020 shooting death of a woman in West Garfield Park.

James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday by Chicago police, in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue.

Armstrong was identified as the person who, around 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2020, shot and killed the victim, 22, in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard.

He was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday. 

