2-year-old girl suffers skull fracture after being hit by mother's boyfriend in Will County

A man was charged with injuring a 2-year-old girl, causing her to have a fractured skull Saturday evening in unincorporated Plainfield.

Jordan Padilla, 21, of Plainfield, was charged with battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery of a child.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said just before 7 p.m., deputies arrived at the 21500 block of West Franklin Circle for a report of a 2-year-old girl who was unconscious but breathing. Medical personnel from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District were already on scene removing the child from the home.

The child was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

First responders told deputies that the child had suspicious injuries, including bruising to her left eye and abdomen. Following examination, the doctor told deputies that the child's condition was critical and would need to be taken to a Chicago area hospital for further treatment.

The doctor told deputies the girl had a "blown left pupil," "left-sided gaze preference," bruising to the left orbital area, and potential internal injuries.

Both the girl's mother and the mother's boyfriend [Padilla] were home at the time of this incident. Padilla made statements to first responders that were not consistent with how the child was hurt, the office said.

The mother and Padilla were taken to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. During this, Padilla made incriminating statements regarding how the child was hurt.

During the interview, detectives asked Padilla to show them how the child was injured. They then determined that the child was hit in the face by Jordan Padilla's elbow.

The child suffered a fractured skull and had a brain bleed from the incident. Her condition was stabilized, according to the office.

Padilla was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he will remain in custody until his first court appearance.