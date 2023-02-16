Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with carrying firearm onto CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after carrying a firearm onto a CTA bus in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday.

Carlos Martinez, 20, was arrested in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue after being identified as the person with the firearm.

He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a municipal code violation of having a weapon on CTA property.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.                                                  

First published on February 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.