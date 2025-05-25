Man beaten near Division Blue Line stop in Chicago's West Town community

A man was attacked and beaten in a busy area of Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said at 5:25 a.m., the 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue when a man he didn't know came up and battered him.

The attacker fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The scene of the attack was near the Division Street Blue Line subway stop at the triangle formed by Milwaukee and Ashland avenues and Division Street, historically called Polish Triangle.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.