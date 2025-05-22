Man barricades himself in standoff in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

A man barricaded himself in a room and held police in a standoff Thursday evening in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood.

At 7:11 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of West Pershing Road, near Western Avenue and Boulevard, for a domestic disturbance. A 70-year-old woman and gotten into a quarrel with a man she knew — though their relationship was unspecified — and the man armed himself with a sharp object, police said.

Officers were able to get the woman out of the building. The man barricaded himself inside a room, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and remained active hours later.