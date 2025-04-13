Watch CBS News
Man arrested after stabbing woman to death inside Chicago North Side home

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

Man arrested in deadly stabbing of woman in Budlong Woods
A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death inside a home Saturday night in Budlong Woods.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Chicago police say officers responded to a call of service and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, inside the residence with a stab wound to the torso.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died.

Further investigation indicated that the victim was in a fight with a 35-year-old man who pulled out a knife and attacked her before leaving the scene.

He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
