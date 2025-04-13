Man arrested after stabbing woman to death inside Chicago North Side home

Man arrested in deadly stabbing of woman in Budlong Woods

A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death inside a home Saturday night in Budlong Woods.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Chicago police say officers responded to a call of service and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, inside the residence with a stab wound to the torso.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died.

Further investigation indicated that the victim was in a fight with a 35-year-old man who pulled out a knife and attacked her before leaving the scene.

He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.