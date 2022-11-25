Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to Chicago police.
The man was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern.
The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag.
No further information was immediately available.
