Man arrested after fist fight on Eisenhower Expressway

Two men got into a fist fight in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday.

Illinois State Police said at 4:02 a.m., troopers were called to the outbound Eisenhower (I-290) near Kedzie Avenue for what state police called a "domestic incident."

State police said two men were in an "altercation" and running down the expressway. A witness said the men got into a fist fight.

One man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and battery, state police said. His name was not released.

The incident did not impact traffic.