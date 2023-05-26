Chicago man arrested, charged with driving cars toward DEA agents on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after stealing a car toward DEA agents on the city's South Side Thursday.

Allen Dean, 30, was taken into custody in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police say while fleeing from agents, he stole a vehicle from a security company.

Dean is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.