Man airlifted to hospital after falling from garage roof in unincorporated Woodstock

A man is recovering after falling from the roof of a garage in unincorporated Woodstock on Saturday morning.

Woodstock fire officials said just before 11:30 a.m., crews responded to the 10600 block of Deerpath Road for a report of a fall victim.

Paramedics arrived and found a man, whose age was not released, who had fallen approximately 10–12 feet from the roof of a detached garage. Fire officials said he was performing work on the property.

The patient was airlifted from Northwestern Medicine in Woodstock to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for further treatment.

Fire officials said the man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries from the fall. They did not say what led to the fall.

No other injuries were reported. No further information was released.