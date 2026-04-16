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Man admits to ramming federal agents' car in Chicago, then falsely claiming his vehicle had been stolen

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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A man admitted this week to ramming a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle during Operation Midway Blitz last fall, and then falsely claiming that his own vehicle had been stolen.

Anthony Gonzalez Alvarez pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misprision of felony. Misprision of felony involves someone knowing a felony was committed, and concealing it and failing to report it to authorities as soon as possible.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Gonzalez Alvarez joined a caravan of vehicles that was following a CBP vehicle on the South Side on Oct. 3. He drove his Ford pickup truck into the rear passenger side of the CBP vehicle in order to impede the federal immigration agents in it, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez then tried to hide his involvement in the crash by filing a false police report claiming his pickup truck had been stolen before it happened.

Gonzalez, 27, of Lyons, is set to be sentenced July 22.

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