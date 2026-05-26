Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police searching for man accused of spitting on CTA bus passenger

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are searching for a man they said spat on a passenger while on board a CTA bus on the North Side last month. 

The incident happened on April 19 around 7:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood.

Police said the victim at the time was sitting on the bus when the suspect spat an unknown liquid on them.

cta bus spitter
The man above is accused of spitting an unknown liquid on a CTA passenger on April, 19, 2026.  Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK22400. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue