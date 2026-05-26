Chicago police searching for man accused of spitting on CTA bus passenger

Chicago police are searching for a man they said spat on a passenger while on board a CTA bus on the North Side last month.

The incident happened on April 19 around 7:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood.

Police said the victim at the time was sitting on the bus when the suspect spat an unknown liquid on them.

The man above is accused of spitting an unknown liquid on a CTA passenger on April, 19, 2026. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK22400.