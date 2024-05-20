Man accused of killing Chicago area woman in 2017 to remain in jail, judge rules

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of killing a Joliet bartender he was dating in 2017 will remain in jail despite a push for his release until a new trial starts.

Jeremy Boshears, 38, was charged in the murder of 24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns in November of 2017.

A judge cleared the conviction of the former "Joliet Outlaws" member because of errors in his first trial, which set the stage for a pre-trial release. But a judge on Monday denied that request.

Boshears' attorney argued he's eligible for release under the state's SAFE-T Act.

"It is disappointing that the court made a ruling without really going into the heart of the matters that we presented, but at this point, we have to respect the court's ruling and move on from there," said Chuck Bretz, Boshears' attorney.

Boshears' claimed he didn't shoot Kearns and that she shot and killed herself. He and his legal team said they'll present evidence of that during a new trial.

No date has been set for that trial.