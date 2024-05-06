Man accused of leaving baby home alone while robbing northwest suburban Chicago bank

McHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was charged Monday with robbing a bank in northwest suburban McHenry, and leaving his 9-month-old son home alone while doing so.

Peter Sova, 36, of McHenry, was arrested without incident Monday morning near the very bank he is accused of robbing.

At 10:44 a.m., McHenry police were called to a Huntington Bank branch at 5555 W. Bull Valley Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said Sova walked into the bank and passed a note demanding money form a teller while brandishing what the teller thought was a handgun.

Sova left the bank on foot, police said.

Soon after receiving the bank robbery report, McHenry police found Sova on a field nearby that belonged to The Church of Holy Apostles, at 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.

Police later learned Sova had left his 9-month-old son home alone while away robbing the bank. Officers found the child at Sova's home and took him into protective custody, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified, and the child was released to his mother, police said.

Sova is charged with one count each of aggravated robbery, theft over $500, and child abandonment. He was being held late Monday at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock.

The FBI and the McHenry Police Department continued to investigate Monday night.