Man accidently ran over, killed in Beach Park Crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Deputies investigate a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive.

Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash and found an adult male dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows a Volvo S40, driven by a 28-year-old woman of Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue. The man was laying down in the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Volvo did not see the man and ran him over, authorities said.

Crash investigators are working to determine the man's identity and investigate why he may have been in the roadway.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.