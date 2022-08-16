Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting girl, 14, near Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl on Saturday near Montrose Beach.

Juan Roldon, 76, of Chicago, was arrested on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Monstrose Harbor Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was identified as the offender who allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually abused the girl.

Roldon was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint, police said.

He is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.