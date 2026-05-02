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Man, 65, hit and killed by SUV driver during argument in Gage Park, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 65-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV driver on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:41 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk when a male driver in a blue SUV stopped the car near the curb, and an argument ensued. 

The male driver then drove onto the curb and hit the victim before fleeing the scene, last seen going eastbound on 51st Street.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

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