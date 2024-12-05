Man, 60s, dies after apartment fire on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after an apartment fire Thursday morning in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 4 a.m., the victim, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive in a fire at an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Francisco Avenue.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was available.