Man, 59, charged in alleged stabbing of another in South Shore neighborhood

Chicago police charged a man they said stabbed another man on the city's South Side earlier this week.

Donnie Bell, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Police said Bell was identified as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and injured a 43-year-old man in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing. Bell was taken into custody about an hour after the incident, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was available.