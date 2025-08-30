Watch CBS News
Man, 59, charged in alleged stabbing of another in South Shore neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police charged a man they said stabbed another man on the city's South Side earlier this week.

Donnie Bell, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Police said Bell was identified as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and injured a 43-year-old man in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. 

It is unclear what led to the stabbing. Bell was taken into custody about an hour after the incident, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was available. 

