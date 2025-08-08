Watch CBS News
Man, 32, fatally stabbed during argument inside South Shore residence, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed during an argument on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a residence in the 7400 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Chicago police said officers responded to the residence where the victim was attacked by a known man.

A witness told officers that there was an argument before the stabbing.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody

Area detectives are investigating the incident. 

