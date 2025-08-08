Man, 32, fatally stabbed during argument inside South Shore residence, police say

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed during an argument on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a residence in the 7400 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Chicago police said officers responded to the residence where the victim was attacked by a known man.

A witness told officers that there was an argument before the stabbing.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody

Area detectives are investigating the incident.