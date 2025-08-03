Watch CBS News
Man, 31, killed in hit-and-run crash in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 31-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, where the victim was found unresponsive on the street.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Police were unable to provide further information about the incident.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

