Man, 31, killed in hit-and-run crash in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

A 31-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, where the victim was found unresponsive on the street.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Police were unable to provide further information about the incident.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.