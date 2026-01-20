Man, 23, shot and killed on Chicago's Lower West Side, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city's Lower West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 23rd Street.

Chicago police said the victim was standing near a parking lot when an unknown SUV approached. They said a gunman got out and shot at the victim before getting back inside the SUV that fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, shoulder, and chest and was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday, no arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.