Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 23, shot and killed on Chicago's Lower West Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city's Lower West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 23rd Street.

Chicago police said the victim was standing near a parking lot when an unknown SUV approached. They said a gunman got out and shot at the victim before getting back inside the SUV that fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, shoulder, and chest and was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday, no arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue