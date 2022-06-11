Watch CBS News
Man, 19, shot while walking in Englewood neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.  

First published on June 11, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

