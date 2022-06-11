Man, 19, shot while walking in Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.