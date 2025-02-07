Major retailer returning to Chicago's Loop despite increase of vacancies since pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's downtown has seen a record number of empty storefronts. One company's big bet, however, could be a sign that things are shifting in a better direction.

After the pandemic caused businesses to shut down, State Street and the Loop as a whole are still recovering, with nearly 450 storefronts still sitting empty. One of those fronts will become home to a returning major retailer, potentially giving the Loop a much-needed boost.

The state has not been such a great street for retailers since the start of the pandemic, where one out of three storefronts in the Loop sits vacant. That's nearly double the pre-pandemic vacancy rate, with 222 storefronts closed and over 1 million square feet of empty retail space.

"2020 was extraordinarily dramatic and therefore traumatic because no one knew."

John Vance with Stone Real Estate compiled and published the Loop retail market data. Despite the high vacancy rate, Vance says there's reason to be optimistic.

"The vacancy rate, which is high in the Loop right now, stayed relatively the same, which is tough because the vacancy rate is high, but there is a bit of good news because it's stable," he said.

The Gap factory outlet recently announced plans to open on State Street, potentially providing a spark to the Loop.

"There will be a question from other national retailers of, well, it's pretty extraordinary that Gap Factory store went on to State Street as an in-house retailer. should I be looking at State Street because Gap just did it?" Vance said.

At Colors Mexicanos along the Magnificent Mile, they opened their doors in 2021 due in part to the retailers that fled Michigan Avenue.

"After the pandemic, a lot of places in the city and along Michigan Avenue were empty. Fortune business has been very good for us since we opened our doors," said owner Erika Espinosa.

The retail brokerage we spoke to said the Gap's coming to State Street is a good sign and will test other retailers who may be eyeing Chicago for retail space.