Major police investigation under way in Mundelein, Illinois

A major police investigation was under way in the north Chicago suburb of Mundelein early Monday.

Investigators were on the scene in the 200 block of Wellington Avenue in Mundelein as of the predawn hours.

There were early reports that police responding to a call found several people dead inside the house, possibly of gunshots, but authorities have not confirmed these reports.

The investigation drew several police cars to a neighborhood that appears to be dark and quiet most nights. Evidence technicians were seen working their way through the red house, and police from several surrounding towns came to assist.

Information from Mundelein police was not immediately available. The Lake County Sheriff's office said its task force was assisting with evidence technicians, but referred further questions to Mundelein police.