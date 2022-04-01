Major announcement coming in cold case Indiana hotel clerk murders dating back to 1989

Investigators say they will have major update on I-65 murders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators said Friday that they will soon have a major announcement this week in a decades-old cold case.

On March 3, 1989, the body of Peggy Gill, 24, was found in an unoccupied wing of the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana, where she worked as a clerk. As CBS 2's Mike Kirsch reported at the time, police said Gill was found stripped naked down to her shoes and socks, with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Roughly 60 miles south of Merrillville, police found the body of a second hotel clerk, this time at a Days Inn in Remington, Indiana. State Police said the body of Jeanne Gilbert, 33, was dumped in a ditch near Rensselaer after being abducted at the hotel 18 miles to the north.

On Feb. 21, 1987, another hotel clerk, Vicki Heath, had been sexually assaulted and shot twice in the head, according to the Evansville Courier & Press. Heath had been a clerk at a Super 8 Motel along I-65 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the newspaper noted.

State police from Indiana and Kentucky now say the same man who committed those murders could be responsible for several other assaults in the 1980s and 1990s.

They are not giving a clue about what they will announce Tuesday, but they say it is "big" and "important."