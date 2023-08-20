Mail thief caught on camera using postal master key in Chicago condo building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail thief was caught on survaillance camera using a postal master key to steal from people living at a condo building in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The man can be seen early Friday morning methodically checking each of the six mail slots and taking out the mail before closing it back up.

Saturday night CBS 2 spoke with awoman who lives there. She says her building and neighborhood are now on high alert.

Police say they are still investigating and don't have anyone in custody.

CBS 2 reached out to the postal inspector, who says they have the surveillance video and are looking into it.