A thief was caught stealing from people’s mailboxes on surveillance video inside a Bucktown building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Mail thief caught on camera using postal master key A thief was caught stealing from people’s mailboxes on surveillance video inside a Bucktown building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On