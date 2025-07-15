Man charged with string of burglaries and mail thefts in Chicago since September 2024

A man has been charged in a string of nearly a dozen burglaries and mail thefts in downtown Chicago and on the North Side since September 2024.

Jeremy Zaloun, 50, is charged with 11 counts of burglary, according to Cook County Circuit Court records.

United States Postal Inspection Service officials said Zaloun was in custody for an unrelated burglary and mail theft incident when he was indicted in those 11 cases.

According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, a tenant in an apartment building at 180 W. Adams St. found Zaloun sifting through several mailboxes that had been pried open in the lobby on June 12, and placing mail in a cart.

When the tenant confronted Zaloun, he hit him in the left arm and ran to the elevator, taking it to the 2nd floor. Responding police officers later found Zaloun hiding in a vacant apartment.

Police found several pieces of stolen mail in his cart, and more stolen mail in the vacant apartment where he was hiding. Zaloun also had a postal arrow key in his possession. Arrow keys are master keys used by postal workers to access apartment building mailboxes.

Since his arrest on June 12, investigators linked Zaloun to at least 10 other burglaries in the Loop, West Loop, Bucktown, River North, and Old Town since Sept. 30, 2024.

It is unclear how Zaloun obtained the postal Arrow key.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Zaloun on 11 counts of burglary. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on July 21.