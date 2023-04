LISLE, Ill. (CBS) -- More signs of spring are popping up all around us.

Magnolias trees are starting to bloom at the Morton Arboretum, located at 4100 IL-53 in Lisle.

This isn't just a sight to see - magnolia trees also smell good.

You can go see and get a whiff of about 50 different kinds of magnolia trees inside the arboretum.