'A Magical Cirque Christmas' premiers at CIBC Theatre Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't have to catch a flight to Vegas to see incredible Cirque De Soleil performers.

Here's a first look at the "Magical Cirque Christmas" opening in Chicago Wednesday.

It's a night full of music, dance, acrobatics, and magic.

You can catch all the captivating performances for one week only at the CIBC Theater near Monroe and Dearborn.

Tickets are on sale now for performances this afternoon through Sunday.

They start at $16.50 each.