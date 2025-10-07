Watch CBS News
Crash-and-grab burglars steal cash register from nail salon on South Side of Chicago

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Crash-and-grab burglars hit nail salon in Chatham
Crash-and-grab burglars hit nail salon in Chatham 00:20

Chicago police are investigating a crash-and-grab burglary on Tuesday morning at a nail salon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said, around 4:30 a.m., four people crashed a vehicle into the Magic Nails salon at 87th and Cottage Grove, grabbed a cash register, and took off.

The burglars were last seen driving away in multiple vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

