Family of Magdalena Jablonska, woman killed in Fox River boat crash, files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of the woman killed in a DUI boat crash on the Fox River is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged with her death.

Magdalena Jablonska of Des Plaines was killed on July 25 when a triple-engine pontoon boat operated by 45-year-old Richard Stevenson of Lisle collided with her boat in a no-wake zone. Prosecutors said Stevenson was going more than 70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Jablonska, 48, was killed instantly. Authorities said Stevenson had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. He is now criminally charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

Lawyers representing her family and her fiancé said they filed the lawsuit to further investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal crash. They will look into whether Stevenson was overserved alcohol at a business before he drove the boat, and if the three engines powering the pontoon played a part in the crash.

They also want to know if anyone knowingly allowed Stevenson to operate the boat despite a history of dangerous conduct, whether anyone who owned or controlled the boat negligently entrusted it to an unsafe driver, and whether any additional parties may share responsibility for Jablonska's death.

Jablonska's fiancé Alan Telmini spoke for the first time at a new conference announcing the lawsuit Wednesday morning. He said the day she died had started out lovely as they swam, puttered around with their dog, and then, while in the no-wake zone, they heard the sound of roaring engines.

"I looked to the left at Maggie and then she was gone," he said. "I relive that moment every day. A few times."

Telmini said the couple had spent part of the day setting a date for their wedding.

"We were trying to figure something out for next year. But we hadn't had a chance to pencil anything down. That's been taken away now," he said.

Attorneys said they're filing paperwork to get receipts and surveillance video showing where Stevenson was drinking before he got behind the wheel of the boat.

"We're talking about a very wealthy family that has an incredibly successful, wealthy corporation that enables their spoiled son to go out and buy a half-million dollar boat for cash," said attorney Louis C. Cairo. "Live on his boat. Party on hi boat. Be a menace to people in the community, driving his boat 70 to 80 miles per hour, driving around scaring the heck out of people, taking people's lives."

And while the family said that while Stevenson is the only defendant named in the lawsuit, they're not ruling out the businesses who served him alcohol ahead of the crash as being partially responsible.

"There's other establishments that can be legally responsible for causing him to be intoxicated," Cairo said.

Telmini said they filed the lawsuit in part because his fiancée would have liked to help keep people safe.

Jablonska's family said she will be most remembered for her kindness and love of animals. Her funeral will be held Sunday in Park Ridge.