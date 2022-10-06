Watch CBS News
Local News

Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

Macy's holding shopping experiment in Evergreen Park this weekend
Macy's hosting grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.

The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.

It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.

The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.

The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."

The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.

There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 10:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.