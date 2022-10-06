Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.
The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.
It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.
The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.
The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."
The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.
There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.