Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend

Macy's hosting grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.

The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.

It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.

The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.

The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."

The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.

There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.