Macy Gray, Plain White T's among artists preforming at Brookfield Zoo this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Calling all party animals. Head to Brookfield Zoo for a concert series you won't want to miss.

Artists Macy Gray, Soul Asylum with special guests The Verve Pipe, Vertical Horizon and Plain White T's will be performing during Concerts for Conservation.

Each concert features food, drinks and light shows along with your favorite zoo animals.

Check out the full schedule below:

· Friday, July 14 - Soul Asylum with special guests The Verve Pipe

· Saturday, July 15 - Macy Gray

· Friday, July 21 - Vertical Horizon

· Saturday, July 22 - Plain White T's

We aren't "lion" when we say, tickets are available on the Brookfield Zoo website.