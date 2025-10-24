Woman punched in head in random attack in Chicago shares harrowing story; "That's the most traumatic thing I've ever experienced."

A woman who was punched in the head in a random attack in Chicago five months ago – one of several women who are victims of similar attacks – is coming forward in hopes of preventing more assaults.

Maame Kesse was walking in the Uptown neighborhood when she says a man punched her in the head and knocked her out.

Months later, she said she's still dealing with the aftermath, and asking why police aren't doing more to catch him with similar attacks happening across the city.

"That's the most traumatic thing I've ever experienced," Kesse said.

One punch. Knocked out cold in the street.

"All I heard was a sucker punch to my right side, which collapsed me to the floor," she said.

Kesse said she woke up in the middle of the street.

"Look at me. I am 220 pounds, alright? 5'8". If he could knock me out with one punch, imagine what he could do with a frail old lady," she said.

She had to get herself home to call 911. She went to Weiss Memorial Hospital but was referred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their trauma unit. Kesse suffered a concussion, broken nose, torn retina, and injured shoulder.

Kesse was hurt in May and said she is still dealing with the impact, and still getting medical treatment.

"I have headaches. I have to keep taking all these painkillers," she said.

It happened at a crosswalk at the corner of Hazel Street and Wilson Avenue.

"Exactly right here, because I stopped to let the oncoming car finish turning," Kesse said.

For months, CBS News Chicago has reported on women randomly and brutally attacked across the city; a number of times, in the center of the city. Oftentimes, like in Kesse's case, punched in the head.

That's why Kesse has been reaching out to police about her attacker since it happened, shocked to learn this week that the investigation was suspended.

"That was my main concern, that they get this guy off the street," she said.

Chicago Police confirmed they suspended the case because there "are no additional investigative leads at this time."

Cameras are mounted on every corner of the intersection where the attack was reported. CBS News Chicago requested video from those cameras.

Kesse said she'll keep pushing, and she's speaking out hoping to save another woman from going through what she has.

"I don't want it to happen to anybody else," she said.

Police wouldn't say when this investigation was suspended, but said it could be reopened at any time if more information is available.