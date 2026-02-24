7-year-old girl Lynwood girl receives key to village for saving dad after falling down stairs

A 7-year-old south suburban girl was honored for her quick thinking and fast action that may have saved her father's life.

Mia Dates received the very first key to Lynwood at the village hall on Tuesday night.

Last month, her father, Xavier Dates, was home with Mia and fell down the stairs and hit his head. Mia grabbed her dad's phone and calmly called 911.

When paramedics arrived, Mia put her German Shepherd in its cage, unlocked the door to let them in, and cared for her dad. Mia gained that knowledge from her mother.

"Not all heroes wear capes," said Mayor Jada Curry. "Some are 7-year-olds with huge hearts."

Lynwood's mayor was joined by the village clerk, board of trustees, and the police and fire departments to present her with the award.