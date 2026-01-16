7-year-old girl helps save dad after he falls down stairs and hits his head

A 7-year-old girl from Chicago's south suburbs is being hailed as a hero after her quick actions got her dad the medical attention he needed.

Xavier Dates was at his Lynwood home with his daughter, Mia, on Wednesday night when a quiet evening turned into an emergency.

"I was watching the Bulls game, and I went upstairs to check on her," he said. "I came back down the stairs, and I fell down those six stairs there; fell and hit my head on the wall."

Mia knew the fall was serious.

"He was, like, saying, 'Ow,' and he was hurt," she said.

That's when Mia reached for her dad's phone and called 911.

Kevin and Bianca Rosas, of Bud's Ambulance in Dolton, were the paramedics who arrived at the Dates' home.

"It was a pretty scary dog when we showed up, and right then and there it just causes a pretty hectic scene," Kevin said.

The paramedics who responded said Mia staying calm, cool, and collected was key to making sure that they could care for her dad quickly.

Mia was able to put her family's dog in their cage, get the keys to open the door, and let the paramedics in.

"If it wasn't for that girl, honestly, I don't know how long it would've taken to get to our patient," Kevin said.

Xavier was taken to a hospital and is now feeling better. The paramedics said kids should learn from Mia.

"I think it's very important and crucial to teach your kids, if they're old enough to manage a phone, how to kind of recognize dangers or recognize when something's not right, and have the ability to call 911," Kevin said.

Mia gained that knowledge from her mother.

"My mom teached me when she was sick," Mia said.

Mia's heroics earned her a visit from Lynwood's mayor and police and fire chiefs; and a renewed sense of pride from her father.

"I'm not surprised, because Mia's smart, and she's a strong person," Xavier said. "I took it a little emotional, knowing that she was there for me."