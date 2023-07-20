Watch CBS News
Local News

Lurie Children's hosting 21st annual 'Run for Gus' 5K at Diversey Harbor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lurie Children's 'Run for Gus' 5K happening at Diversey Harbor
Lurie Children's 'Run for Gus' 5K happening at Diversey Harbor 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lace up your sneakers.

Lurie Children's Hospital is hosting its annual 5K Run for Gus Thursday evening. There is also a one-mile walk.

This is the 21st year for the event in supporting pediatric brain tumor research.

Gus was the name of a little boy who died from a brain tumor before his second birthday. His memory lives on through the yearly event.

Online registration is closed but you can register to run or walk on site.

It starts this evening at 5 p.m. at Diversey Harbor.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.