Lurie Children's hosting 21st annual 'Run for Gus' 5K at Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lace up your sneakers.

Lurie Children's Hospital is hosting its annual 5K Run for Gus Thursday evening. There is also a one-mile walk.

This is the 21st year for the event in supporting pediatric brain tumor research.

Gus was the name of a little boy who died from a brain tumor before his second birthday. His memory lives on through the yearly event.

Online registration is closed but you can register to run or walk on site.

It starts this evening at 5 p.m. at Diversey Harbor.