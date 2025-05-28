Lurie Children's Hospital honors Chicago paramedics for saving 13-month-old baby from cardiac arrest

A group at Lurie Children's Hospital presented Chicago Fire Department paramedics and EMTs with a Community Hero Award Wednesday morning for saving a baby from cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year, CFD ambulance No. 74 and truck No. 6 responded to a 13-month-old baby suffering from cardiac arrest. The child's parents started CPR, and the CFD teams took over when they arrived at the home.

The Chicago emergency response team was able to revive the child, before rushing them to Lurie Children's Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, the Project ADAM team at the hospital will present the Community Hero Award to CFD paramedics Patrick Papiez and Shlomo Starck from Ambulance 74, and EMTs Casey Postilion, Zeko Durovic, Sergio Luna, and Andrew Lewandowski from Truck 6.

Project ADAM, Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory, is a national program focused on educating and equipping schools to respond to a sudden cardiac event.

"The Chicago Fire Department's quick and life-saving actions provided this child with a second chance," Lurie Children's Hospital said in a written statement.