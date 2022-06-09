Lurie Children's Hospital celebrating 140th anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city is celebrating Lurie Children's Hospital's 140th anniversary.

City officials declared Thursday is Lurie Children's Day.

The hospital was founded in 1882 as Maurice Porter Memorial. It had just eight beds when it opened in Lincoln Park.

It became Children's Memorial in 1903, ad then Lurie Children's Hospital when it moved to Streeterville in 2012.

In addition to it's quality care in pediatric medicine, the not-for-profit hospital also conducts ground-breaking research.