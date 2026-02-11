Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $850,000 sold in Washington, Illinois

Lottery players are being advised to check their tickets after a winning Luck Day Lotto ticket worth $850,000 was sold in Washington, Illinois.

The winning ticket for Tuesday night's draw was sold at Casey's General Store at 902 Walnut St.

The ticket matched all five numbers: 1, 5, 7, 14, and 24.

For selling ticket, the store will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $8,500.

Winners have one year from the draw date to redeem their prize. They are also encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., with jackpots starting at $100,000.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and through the Illinois Lottery app.